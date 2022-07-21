Last week, Google announced it would slow down hiring for the rest of the year amidst threats of a global economic crisis. At the time, the tech giant mentioned it had no intention of doing a complete hiring freeze. It seems like just one week is enough time to change directions. As a leaked email from a top executive reveals, the company is now going the no-hiring route for the next two weeks.

The new development came after Google's senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan sent out an email informing workers about the hiring pause, per a report from The Information. According to Raghavan, the company will use the time to review positions that need filling and employ staff based on priority for the next three months. Fortunately, Google will only apply the hiring freeze to new applicants while continuing to move forward with existing job offers.

This action is in line with CEO Sundar Pichai's surfaced internal memo that said the company aims to be "more entrepreneurial" and work with "greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger" in the current circumstances. The new measures come just after Google hired approximately 10,000 people in the second quarter of 2022 alone.

However, Google's not the only company to take drastic measures to curtail its finances. Companies like Meta, Snap, and Spotify have taken similar approaches, with Meta reportedly halting hiring across some engineering teams and issuing cutbacks across its board. Meanwhile, Twitter and Netflix have resorted to laying off employees altogether, with Twitter putting off 30% of its talent acquisition team only two months after issuing a hiring freeze. Even the world's most valuable company, Apple, is not spared from the current economic crisis as it reportedly plans to slow hiring in 2023.