Summary Google to release an update fixing two critical zero-day bugs.

The vulnerability could lead to attacks without user interaction.

The source code patches will be available in the Android Open Source Project repository.

New updates to Android are pretty common, and provide a wealth of enhancements to the experience. But perhaps some of the most important ones are security updates, which protect users from flaws that could otherwise leave them open to attacks or other malicious exploits.

For the most part, Google has been pretty good at getting these things covered, and has announced a new update that will be going out to fix two critical zero-day bugs (via TechCrunch). You'll definitely want to get your devices up to date, because these vulnerabilities could cause some chaos if you're not careful.