For many drivers, Android Auto is an essential tool when you're out on the road. Maps, music, text message alerts — without Auto, you're basically driving without an always-connected co-pilot. Unfortunately, some users have experienced a taste of an Auto-less world over the last few weeks, as connection issues have plagued the service across multiple phones. With any luck, a pair of updates recently released might've solved these problems.

Over the last two weeks, Google has worked to fix two major Android Auto bugs preventing drivers from safely interacting with their phones while in the car. The first fix was a solution for anyone failing to connect their smartphone, an issue that specifically affected OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other manufacturers. This particular issue was pretty severe, with drivers seeing black screens, "not responding" messages, and more.

Thankfully, Google started rolling out a fix for Android Auto on August 26th, which should prevent drivers from running into errors and other fail-state screens. According to the replies in the original support thread, some users have successfully reconnected their phones to their vehicles, while others are still running into trouble. Google did specify that the release could take several days to arrive on all phones, so we'd suggest installing the latest version from APK Mirror if you're still running into trouble.

With any luck, the most recent patch might mitigate some of these complaints. Google's latest connection fix rolled out on September 2nd, specifically targeting Galaxy Z-series phones. Owners of Samsung's foldables — specifically the brand-new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 — have struggled to pair their devices with their in-dash display, leaving them unable to use navigation, music, and more.

I've seen this issue myself — it took several attempts to get my Z Fold 4 to pair with my car over the weekend, even disconnecting from the display while driving. It's the same cable I've used with my Pixel 6 without issue, suggesting something was wrong with the phone itself and not the USB-C cord.

Google's in the process of rolling out an update that should address the problem. As with its most recent patch, it could take a few days to arrive on all devices. With any luck, Google can stop squashing connection bugs and focus its energy on finally launching that sweet split-screen redesign.