The tedious process of individually deleting passwords or wiping all Chrome data is now simplified.

The feature is rolling out widely in the latest Google Play Services beta version.

Google Password Manager is one of the best password managers out there, offering seamless syncing across Android smartphones, desktops via Chrome, and Android tablets. Its ease of use and cross-device syncing make it incredibly convenient. But if you've decided to move on from Google Password Manager, Google has just made it easier to delete all your stored data in one go.

A new "Delete all data" option is rolling out in Google Password Manager settings, allowing users to erase all stored passwords and passkeys at once (via Android Authority). The feature was first spotted last week in Google Play Services beta version 25.10.31, where it had to be manually enabled. However, the option is now appearing more widely in the latest beta release. I was able to see it in Google Play Services beta version 25.09.32 on my Samsung Galaxy S23 .

For me, the Delete all data option appears in the Settings tab of Google Password Manager, right below the Import and Export passwords options. Clicking it displays a confirmation message stating that it will erase all stored passwords and passkeys, along with the total number of entries saved.

Google has begun rolling out the feature in the latest Play Services beta

Until now, deleting passwords from Google Password Manager was a tedious process. You either had to delete each item individually, which was incredibly time-consuming, or wipe all Chrome data, which not only erased saved passwords but also deleted browsing history, site data, cached images, and other stored information. Now, with this new option, you can clear everything with a single tap.

It's great to finally see this option arrive. If you've already switched to another password manager but were hesitant to go through the tedious process of deleting stored credentials, this update makes it much easier to fully move on.