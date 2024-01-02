Summary Google Password Manager is an integral part of Android devices.

The password manager offers convenient features such as storing credentials and generating strong passwords, but accessing it is cumbersome due to its placement in the settings menu.

A new shortcut for the Password Manager has been spotted on Pixel phones, accessible through the Google Search bar, saving users time and effort in accessing the manager.

Google may not be one of the first names you think of when checking out the best password managers on Android, but Google Password Manager is woven deep into the fabric of Android. As soon as you set up an Android phone with a Google account, the manager is up and running as well. However, it is often buried deep in the settings menu, making it a chore to access, even on the company’s range of Pixel phones. However, we recently spotted a fancy new shortcut for the Password Manager showing up on Pixel.

The Google Password Manager can store your login credentials and even generate strong new passwords on demand. It is loaded with features such as background sync across linked devices and support for passkeys, which the company suggests are faster to use while being more secure. The utility seamlessly autofills your credentials into forms on Chrome, and in Android apps. That said, accessing the Password Manager can be rather time-consuming — it is located under Settings → Google → Autofill → Autofill with Google → Google Password Manager.

Of course, you can use the Pixel Launcher’s Google Search bar on your home screen to navigate directly to the password manager. We did just that on a Pixel 8 Pro running the stable version of Android 14, and were surprised to find a new shortcut in the search suggestions, sandwiched between matches from the installed apps and the text autocomplete suggestions.

New Pixel Launcher Search shortcut for Google Password Manager (left); Outgoing suggestions UI (right)

Tapping the shortcut led us straight to Google Password Manager, nested within the Settings app. The credentials manager is a part of Google Play Services, but we aren’t sure if the change can be attributed to a Play System Update. Meanwhile, there’s no sign of this shortcut on other Pixel phones, indicative of an A/B test or gradual rollout.

In any case, the shortcut saves you the effort of typing “password” in the search field before the shortcut for the Settings page shows up. We hope the feature eventually reaches older Pixel phones as well. Until then, you can add a Password Manager shortcut on your home screen if you visit it frequently.