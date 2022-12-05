For years now, Google Chrome has had an integrated password manager service that auto-generates strong passwords, remembers account login credentials for you, and helps auto-fill them. However, the lack of a standalone app puts Chrome’s utility at a disadvantage compared to our favorite password managers, all of which have dedicated apps across operating systems. Google started changing this with Chrome 104 in June, and a wider rollout appears to be underway with Chrome 108.

In June, we spotted Google replacing the Passwords option in Chrome settings with a new Password Manager feature. The same Password Manager utility is also accessible through the settings app under Google > Manage your Google Account > Security > Password Manager. However, it is easier to open Chrome and open Settings > Password Manager when you’re searching for your login credentials to use in a hurry, outside the browser.

Most Chrome users will probably see this new Password Manager option in the Chrome settings with version 108 of the browser, rolling out gradually now (via 9to5Google). Some users could have access to it with the older Chrome 107 as well. You could also create a home screen shortcut for this Password Manager in Chrome, and although it isn’t a standalone app, it brings Google a step closer to rivaling dedicated password managers. That said, your experience viewing saved credentials should not differ from the new Password Manager option.

Besides this change in the app settings, Chrome 108 also appears to be testing a new price tracker shortcut which could come in clutch monitoring the best holiday season deals for you. So, make sure you update to the latest version of the app.