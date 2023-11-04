Summary The Google Password Manager could soon gain a visual overhaul on Android, with core features split into three tabs within a bottom navigation bar, according to leaked details.

The redesign aligns with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines and includes a minor change to the Search bar while replacing the '+' symbol with an 'Add password' button.

Google's Password Manager has been gradually improving since its launch, aiming to compete with other top password managers by offering features such as biometric authentication and cross-platform sync, among others.

The Google Password Manager has seen several functionality-related improvements since its arrival on Chrome in 2022, such as the addition of biometric authentication for desktops and laptops earlier this year. More recently, we learned that Google is working on prompting users to switch to passkeys wherever possible as part of a Play Services update. The developers aren't stopping here, as a new leak has now revealed Google's plans to give the Password Manager a visual overhaul on Android.

Revealed in great detail by the folks at the unofficial Google News Telegram group, the redesign involves a splitting of the Password Manager's core features into three tabs housed within a bottom navigation bar — Passwords, Checkup, and Settings. In its current form, buttons for Checkup and Settings are situated within the main/home page of Google Password Manager, accessible via Chrome settings.

3 Images Close

There's also a minor redesign of the Search bar, which now gets an Add password button instead of the '+' available in the current iteration of Password Manager. This change also appears to be consistent with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines, as noted by Google News.

The group didn't have info on when this feature would roll out more widely, nor did they reveal if there was a particular flag that enabled this feature. But given that this is quite consistent with Google's design guidelines, we expect this revamped Password Manager to be widely available to all in a future update.

Google has been somewhat late to the party in terms of offering a robust password manager, especially considering the competition. But since its arrival last year, we have seen a handful of updates meant for mobile and desktop/laptop users, aimed at gaining parity with some of the top password managers in the business.

Among the long list of Password Manager's features is the ability to know when some of your saved passwords have been compromised in a data breach. Moreover, it can also alert users to change passwords when they've been reused or deemed to be weak.

What makes Google's solution even more appealing is the fact that it syncs seamlessly over Android, iOS, and Chrome, enabling users to access its functionality across a range of devices. Furthermore, biometric authentication support ensures that Password Manager isn't easily accessible to people around you, especially if you share a common desktop, laptop, or tablet/phone.

On a related note, the Chrome team was recently found working on letting users share passwords stored in Password Manager, thanks to a revelation by prominent Chrome feature researcher Leopeva64. However, the source found that the feature only allowed passwords to be shared with members of the Google Family Group, and even that appeared to be broken during the initial discovery.

All these under-development features, including the aforementioned redesign, show that Password Manager is still a work in progress. But the service is quickly rising to the top with some of these new additions, with more features likely to trickle in over the next several months.