You may hate to admit it, but passwords are a pain, even when you’re assisted by some of the best password manager apps. However, passkeys are here now, and most popular password manager apps like Bitwarden and 1Password are adopting the change as well. Google was one of the first to make the switch among big tech companies, and it is now extending passkey support to Workspace accounts as well.

Google got the ball rolling, announcing passkey support for developers last year, releasing it to every user by the end of 2022. The company introduced passkeys for signing in to personal Google accounts in May this year, and now, Google Cloud and Workspace customers can enjoy the convenience and enhanced security as well (via 9to5Google). This means you can sign in to any Google account using your phone or computer’s authentication systems, including PIN, fingerprint, and face unlock.

Passkeys are a great future-proof sign-in system if you’re the only user of your devices. It may not be the ideal solution on shared devices, but by nature, passkeys are more secure than passwords. You cannot reuse passkeys, accidentally leak them, or save them conveniently. With the added benefit of encryption, passkeys are also immune to phishing attacks.

Google’s passkey support is available on Android, Windows, ChromeOS, iOS, and macOS. On the web, popular browsers like Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge support it. Google Workspace administrators can enable passkey login for people in their organization. In addition to using it as a login method, Workspace customers can also set up passkeys as a two-step verification method, which would replace the Yes/No prompt delivered to your smartphones.

To top it all off, signing in with passkeys is faster than using passwords — you don’t need to memorize the keys and only have to authenticate with your device's biometrics. Google even released data proving its point that passkeys are two times faster while being four times less prone to errors.

Google is rolling out passkey support gradually in the next few days for all Workspace accounts, and it should be available to everyone by June 20. Interestingly, you won’t be forced to use the new tech. It will be opt-in, meaning passkeys are turned off by default, and your workspace administrator would need to turn them on for you.