The days of forgetting your passwords are over, at least according to Google. Yes, there are numerous password managers out there, like Google Password Manager, that serve as a way to save your written passwords across various platforms, but Google wants to get rid of passwords altogether with Passkeys. The tech conglomerate calls it the “easier, safer alternative to passwords,” and it’s now available on Google Pixel phones and the Pixel tablet with mega brands getting in on the action.

Last December, the Pixel Feature Drop included upgrades to passkey support in the Google Password Manager. The upgrade scoured users’ accounts saved in Password Manager to discover what brands and websites, like TikTok and Uber, support passkeys. As of the beginning of February, the upgrade is now live for people who have the latest Pixel 8 to the older Pixel 5a, as well as the Pixel tablet. This new method of logging in has been embraced by a bunch of brands already — Adobe, Best Buy, DocuSign, eBay, Kayak, Money Forward, Nintendo, PayPal, Uber, Yahoo! Japan, and soon, TikTok.

We’ve talked a lot about passkeys on Android Police. For all of time up to this point, basic text and number-based passwords have ruled the online space. Passkeys work similarly to how your phone unlocks, through biometrics like fingerprints or face scans. Overall, think of passkeys like a really long password that cannot be broken through typical tried-and-true methods. It’s certainly more secure.

In the past, when you’ve reached the login screen of numerous websites that have saved passwords through Google Password Manager, your phone will use biometrics to unlock your saved information and paste it into the login boxes on said websites. Passkeys cut out the middle-man, so to speak. Websites who utilize this new method of securely logging in will need to hop on board.

For a long time, you had to choose between what you valued more: security or ease of logging in. It seems like people will get the best of both worlds here. Google’s Credential Manager API enables passkey support on Android devices, so this will come to more phones and tablets in due time. You can already switch over to passkeys on Google products such as Gmail, and with so many big companies on board from the jump, that passwordless future that Google hopes will be a reality seems to really be the future.