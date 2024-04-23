Summary Google Opinion Rewards is prompting users to update their profiles to receive more surveys and improve the user experience across platforms.

Updating your profile could help you access more surveys and potentially earn more rewards on the app.

Opinion Rewards was also spotted working on a feature that would allow you to link your Gmail account and share digital receipts for additional rewards.

Getting paid for completing surveys wasn't a common thing until a decade ago. With Google Opinion Rewards launching in 2014, the firm pays you between $0.10 and $1.00 to complete some short surveys, helping improve user experience across multiple platforms. However, if the number of available surveys on the Opinion Rewards program doesn't seem sufficient, Google now wants you to update your profile to access more surveys.

First spotted by Android Police editor Dallas Thomas, Google Opinion Rewards is sending users a notification requesting they update their profiles on the app. Tapping on the notification brings you to the "Survey eligibility" page. On this page, you're asked to update your preferences, including language, payment account, and receiving location-based tasks.

The Google Opinion Rewards app relies on your Android settings and Google Account information to pre-populate some requested options. So, depending on your settings, you might still need to fill out some sections, such as language preferences. The app also seems to use the data you've already given it to pre-populate these sections.

This notification was seen in Opinion Rewards app version 2024032401, though we're also seeing the Survey eligibility page in the hamburger menu of version 2024040804.

The Opinion Rewards program is now available in 34 countries. It remains to be seen if Google's prompt for updating profiles will be sent to all users across these countries or if the rollout is still limited to specific regions. Users in the United States and Canada are more likely to receive such offers sooner than anyone else. If Google Opinion Rewards is available in your country, please let us know if you've received a similar notification.

While the earnings from the Opinion Rewards program may not be substantial, they can still add up to a nice treat on the Google Play Store. But here's the exciting part. Soon, you'll be able to link your Gmail account to the app and share your digital receipts. This could unlock even more rewards, making your participation in the app even more profitable.