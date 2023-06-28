Google Opinion Rewards is a nice option that earns you some Google Play Store credit by answering a few surveys, mostly related to your past shopping experiences. Occasionally, you may have been asked to share receipts, and now, Google is widely rolling out a new receipt tasks section that makes the whole process easier and more streamlined. The company first started testing this a whole four years ago, but it looks like it's only now becoming available more broadly.

Google won’t just ask you to scan your receipts anymore when you get the update. Instead, you will see a new splash screen when receipt tasks become available for you, asking you to “Share receipts and earn rewards.” In it, Google explains that you will receive receipt uploading tasks after shopping in a store, with a big disclaimer that the company will “never sell your personal information” along with a link to its privacy policy. The next pages of the explainer then make clear that Google uses your recent location history to make out where you were (if you’ve opted into that) and uses the data in the receipt to improve its services and to measure how ads shown to you by Google impact shopping behavior.

4 Images Close

In the app, you’re greeted by a new Receipt tasks section below the survey section. If you have new tasks, you will get system notifications, but they will also be visible on the Google Opinion Rewards homepage. Within the section, you can see which tasks you currently have available as well as a short history of the most recent scans you’ve completed. To participate, you can either take a photo right through the app or you can upload an existing photo. If you’re in on the receipt scanning tasks, it might be a good idea to start getting a habit of snapping a quick picture, so you have it readily available if a task comes around.

Google also gives you the option to view and delete receipts you’ve uploaded on its Receipts manager website, which is oddly not possible via the app. Ironically, this website is part of Google Surveys’ servers, a service the company shut down in 2022. It was targeted towards businesses who wanted to run their own surveys on Google Opinion Rewards, though it seems the domain is still in use for Google Opinion Rewards. This section will also show you receipts you've uploaded before the dedicated section was introduced. Opinion Rewards occasionally asked you to upload receipts at the end of a regular survey in the past, which looks like it's now being phased out in favor of the new receipt tasks.

2 Images Close

Google Opinion Rewards first started testing this new receipt tasks workflow in June 2019. The company then added a help page explaining the feature to its servers sometime in 2020, and while the new tasks have rolled out for some people in the years since, it looks like it's only now becoming a staple feature of Google Opinion Rewards.

We can confirm that the receipt tasks has newly become available in the US for more people this week. It’s also available in other countries — we can confirm that’s the case for Germany, for example. If you're interested, it's best to try your luck by opening the app on your phone.

Thanks: Moshe and Anthony