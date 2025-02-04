Summary Google Opinion Rewards may soon offer more surveys for users who enable personalized ads. A new setting discovered in the latest app version indicates a link between personalized ad preferences and survey frequency.

By opting into personalized ads, users may gain access to more earning opportunities within the app, but at the cost of increased data sharing.

The change has been spotted in Google Opinion Rewards app version 2025012701, though it doesn't seem to be widely available just yet.

Google Opinion Rewards is a solid loyalty program that allows users to complete simple surveys in exchange for Play Store credits. Although not necessarily huge when it comes to the payouts, which normally range between $0.10 and $1.00 per survey completed, it's a great way to save up for apps, games, or other types of digital content you've been eyeing.

Currently, the availability of surveys depends on whether market researchers are actively running surveys or not. We know that updating preferences, including language and payment account, can result in your account being eligible for more surveys, and the same is the case with turning on your location timeline, which provides you with tasks based on the places you've recently visited.

Now, the program appears poised to offer more in-app earning opportunities, and as highlighted by Android Authority, this could come in the form of a new system where users that choose to share more information with Google become eligible for exclusive survey opportunities.

As spotted in the latest Google Opinion Rewards app version 2025012701, Google might soon prompt users to enable personalized ads in order to receive more surveys. "Enabling personalized ads qualifies you for more surveys," reads the new setting that will reportedly be located within the Survey eligibility section of the app. For what it's worth, I don't have access to the new toggle with the latest version of the app installed. It's unclear if the new setting is just a server-side feature that is in the midst of being rolled out, or if it was surfaced by enabling certain flags.

The trade-off

Close

Old, new

Turning the feature on would promptly redirect the user to the Google Ad Center page, highlighting a disclaimer connected to enabling personalized ads. The feature serves you with more relevant ads based on your activity on Google sites and apps saved in your Google Account, general information from your Google Account, like your age, alongside your Ad Center preferences.

So, essentially, you're trading in more of your data in order to access more Opinion Rewards surveys — giving you the option to weigh the potential gain against the increased data sharing and privacy implications.