Summary Google Opinion Rewards offers a simple way to earn money for Google Play Store purchases through completing surveys.

Exciting updates in the pipeline may include linking Gmail accounts to earn more rewards by forwarding digital receipts for purchases.

While not a significant source of income, regular participation in surveys can help cover app or movie purchases.

Not everybody has cash laying around to spend on digital purchases like paid apps, games, and books. However, there's a simple and accessible solution right at your fingertips — Google Opinion Rewards. This user-friendly app offers a hassle-free way to earn money in your spare time, making it a top choice for those seeking a side hustle.

The program, launched by Google in 2014, rewards you with between $0.10 and $1.00 for completing surveys. Most Android users spend this money on the Play Store, where it's as good as cash for purchasing anything from movies to an ebook or paid apps. The Google Opinion Rewards app is now available in 34 countries.

Exciting updates are on the horizon for the Google Opinion Rewards app. According to code sleuth AssembleDebug, strings and flags found in the latest Opinion Rewards app suggest Google is preparing to introduce a feature that allows users to link their Gmail accounts to the app. This would enable users to share their receipts and earn even more money, as one string suggested users would be able to forward digital receipts to an official email address.

Google had recently added a receipt scanning feature to its Opinion Rewards app, allowing users to upload photos of their receipts from in-store purchases and earn rewards. The latest feature in the pipeline is aligned with receipt scanning, and could perhaps shore up one of the feature's biggest weaknesses. As it stands, you're only allowed to upload photos of your receipts — adding the ability to forward digital copies of receipts could help with stores that offer e-receipts in lieu of paper copies.

It remains to be seen when the Gmail linking feature will land on Google Opinion Rewards. However, the wait shouldn't be very long if Google intends on rolling this feature out widely, as it's far enough along in development that enabling hidden flags can activate the feature, and the email address where receipts will be forwarded has evidently already been reserved.

Truth be told, you can't expect the Google Opinion Rewards to flow hundreds of dollars to your Play Store balance each month. But the money you make on the program should be enough to purchase apps and games or rent movies. Make sure to regularly check the app to catch up with the latest surveys, and be quick to answer the questions to increase your chance of getting more surveys.