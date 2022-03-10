Google Opinion Rewards is a handy app that lets you earn Play Store balance that you can use towards apps, in-game purchases, or movie rentals. You earn these credits by taking part in short surveys that Google will notify you about from time to time. The app first launched nine years ago in the US and has expanded to over 34 countries since then. Now, Google has brought Opinion Rewards availability to five new territories around the world.

The new locations are as follows:

Colombia

Finland

Hungary

South Africa

Vietnam

The Opinion Rewards availability page has not been updated to reflect this change yet, but the Play Store changelog mentions these new additions. Nonetheless, if you live in any of the countries mentioned above, head over to the Play Store, install the Opinion Rewards app, log in using your Google account, and wait for it to prompt you about a survey to start making that sweet cash.

The amount you earn will vary depending on the questions asked, and your replies will be anonymous. Don't expect to become a millionaire, but the credits you earn could be enough to purchase an app or two every month.

