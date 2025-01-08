Summary Google Opinion Rewards now offers a dark theme option, following code hints last September.

Users have the choice to select between light, dark, or the system default.

The server-side update does not appear to include significant changes beyond the new dark theme toggle.

Back in September, an update to the Google Opinion Rewards application revealed some code that hinted a dark theme could be coming soon. Well, now that it's three months later, Google has indeed delivered, with a server-side update rolling out dark theme support for Opinion Rewards. It doesn't appear that much else has changed, but there is now a toggle in the app's settings to choose which theme you wish to use, light or dark, along with a third option to follow the system default.

Google Opinion Rewards' dark theme is finally here

So now that Google Opinion Rewards' dark theme is here, you may be wondering how to turn it on. Well, first off, since this is a server-side update, you may not immediately see the new setting upon opening the app. I had to open mine a few times before the new setting showed. Once access is gained, the toggle is super simple to adjust. Simply click on the hamburger menu in the upper left of your screen, then click on Settings. There should be a new listing in Settings called Theme. Click on Theme, and then choose whether you want the Light, Dark, or System default theme. Easy-peasy.

Close

As you can see in the images above, the dark theme for Google Opinion Rewards looks great, and since we can set the app to follow the system default, you can easily use the light theme during the day, and the dark at night, with a bit of scheduling.

So now that dark theming has finally made its way to the Google Opinion Rewards you can easily check things out by opening the app and looking for the Theme setting. Of course, if you don't have the app installed, now is as good a time as any to remind everyone that it's a handy app to take advantage of if you'd like to fill out surveys for some quick cash that can be easily spent in the Play Store, perfect for acquiring away some funding for the next paid app or game that tickles your fancy. So, if you've yet to install the app, now that there is a dark mode, it's the best time to check it out.