Key Takeaways Google Opinion Rewards might be getting a dark theme soon.

Users will be able to choose between Light, Dark, or System Default modes.

The app has lacked updates, but the dark theme is a promising addition.

Google Opinion Rewards is a popular app that offers users Google Play Store credit for completing short surveys. Despite the app's usefulness, the app's design has remained outdated for some time. However, it now looks like Google might finally be adding one of the most requested features to the Opinion Rewards app: a dark theme.

Related 5 best features of the Google Play Store Apps, security, sharing, & more – the Google Play Store has it all

For years, the Google Opinion Rewards app has long been limited to a light theme, regardless of the user's system-wide dark mode settings. This can be quite harsh on the eyes, especially when using the app at night. However, code spotted in the latest Google Opinion Rewards update (version 2024082604), as reported by Android Authority, suggests that the app might finally be getting a dark theme.

It's still in the works, but should be arriving soon

The publication managed to get the dark theme working, although they noted some issues with oddly colored highlights in the sidebar. Google is likely to refine these details before rolling out the new theme to the public. As shown in the video above, a new "Theme" option will appear in the app's settings, allowing users to choose between System Default, Light, or Dark modes.

While there have been ways to enable dark mode on apps that don't natively support it, such as forcing it through Developer Mode, this often causes visual glitches in other apps. Android 15 aims to improve this with an upcoming "make all apps dark" feature, which will analyze each app's interface to ensure a smoother appearance even with forced dark mode. However, we're glad to see that Google is adding a native dark theme to the Opinion Rewards app.

There's still no sign that the Material You design will be coming to the Opinion Rewards app anytime soon — the latest release version doesn't contain any code suggesting it's on the way. However, the addition of a dark theme seems likely. Unlike other Google apps, Opinion Rewards rarely receives updates. In fact, the last significant UI update was back in October 2023, when the app introduced the new location permission pop-up.