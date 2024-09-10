Key Takeaways Google One Lite offers 30GB of storage for Rs 59/month in India.

The plan lacks other perks like family sharing and priority support.

Google might only be testing the Lite plan, as it is not widely available.

Google One offers several subscription plans with various benefits across a wide price range. The cheapest Basic plan costs $2 per month and provides 100GB of storage space. In late July, reports emerged of Google working on a Google One Lite plan, with possibly an even lower price tag and reduced benefits. This new 'Lite' tier has now gone live, offering 30GB of additional storage space. However, even if the plan suits your needs, you might not be able to subscribe to it.

The new Google One Lite tier has gone live in India and costs Rs 59 ($0.70). It provides 30GB of additional storage space, but that's about it (via The Indian Express). You can use the space across Drive, Photos, and Gmail.

Unlike other Google One plans, though, it doesn't offer other perks, like family sharing, priority support, or cashback on Google Store purchases. You don't even get unlimited Magic Eraser saves — the monthly quota remains the same at 10 saves.

For comparison, the Google One Basic tier costs Rs 130 ($1.55) per month in India and offers 100GB of storage space with family sharing support. So, the Lite option is almost 55% cheaper while offering less than half the additional storage space and no other perks.

As of now, the new Google One Lite plan is only showing up for select Google account holders, indicating that Google might be trying to get a wider consumer feedback about it. Based on the input, it could expand or cancel the plan's rollout. To entice new subscribers, the company is also offering a free one-month trial.

It's unclear if there's a discounted annual price for the Lite plan like other Google One subscription plans.

Google One Lite might not expand to the US

The Google One Lite plan makes the most sense if you only use Gmail and Drive and don't care about other Google services.

Given its pricing and benefits, Google might not expand One's Lite tier to the US, UK, and other developed markets. The cheaper plan only adds value in price-sensitive markets like India, where Gmail and Photos are popular.