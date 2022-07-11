A huge number of Google services are made available for free, and that's definitely helped the company grow as large as it has. But some premium features are still locked behind paywalls, and enhanced functionality for services like Google Meet, Gmail, and Drive is offered to paying Workspace customers and Google One subscribers. Not everyone's been able to access the same paid upgrades, though, and now Google's doing something about that, bringing previously Workspace-exclusive Meet features to Google One subscribers.

Besides the obvious benefit of more cloud storage, Google One memberships include some other nice-to-have perks (like VPN access). Eligible Google One subscribers will now be getting some extra Meet features, letting them run (or endure) marathon 24-hour-long meetings if they can sit through them, up from the previous one-hour limit. The platform’s background noise suppression system and recorder utility are also being unlocked.

Jokes aside, Google suggests you could use the 24-hour limit on Meet to host virtual family gatherings and movie nights — until someone at the company develops a proper SharePlay-rivaling experience. It also imagines the recording feature could be used to catalog virtual celebrations like birthdays and other special moments, although we imagine you won’t have much cloud storage left if you make a habit of recording 24-hour-long events.

Disappointingly, these Meet amenities are only being extended to upper-tier Google One subscribers who shell out $100 a year for 2TB of Drive storage. The usual benefits of the most expensive Google One subscription remain unchanged:10% back on Google Store purchases, VPN on Android and iOS, and access to a dedicated team of support staff.

Google is initially brining the new Meet features to users in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and Australia. A rollout to more countries is in the cards for later, as are more shared Meet, Gmail, and Calendar features across Workspace and Google One.