Summary Google will discontinue its VPN service from Google One due to low usage and reallocate resources to improve other features.

Free Pixel VPN service will remain available for Pixel 7 and 8 users.

Google One subscribers were notified about the discontinuation of VPN service and changes in shipping for select print orders on Google Photos through email.

Google launched its own VPN service in October 2020, initially bundling it with premium 2TB+ Google One plans. Over the years, the company improved its VPN service by expanding its availability to more markets and bundling it with cheaper One plans. Despite its limited use case, getting access to a free unlimited VPN with a Google One subscription was a nice perk to have. But in typical Google fashion, the company is killing its VPN service for good "later this year" due to low usage.

Google has emailed Google One subscribers to inform them about this change. The email states that VPN by Google One will be phased out later this year and does not provide a more specific timeframe. If you have a Pixel 7 or newer, you can still enjoy free VPN directly through Pixel settings instead of the Google One VPN app.

In a statement to 9to5Google, a Google spokesperson said the company is phasing out the VPN service from Google One because "people simply weren't using it." Instead, the company will direct resources towards improving other popular Google One features. And perhaps that's why Google is not lowering One's subscription prices despite taking away one of its perks.

There's a positive aspect to Google killing One's VPN service. On the Pixel 7, using the Google One VPN causes a persistent notification to show up. This is not the case on the Pixel 8 series since it ships with a built-in VPN. So, once the Pixel 7 and other compatible devices switch to the built-in Pixel VPN integration, you won't have to deal with the persistent VPN notification.

Google promised its Pixel VPN would be available for five years when it announced the service alongside the Pixel 7 in October 2022, so it should not be phased out anytime soon. If you don't want to rely on Google for your VPN needs, you can check out some of our favorite VPN services.

Additionally, Google will stop offering free shipping on select print orders placed through Google Photos in Canada, the UK, the US, and the EU starting May 15.

Google's email also informs One subscribers about the expanded availability of premium Google Photos editing tools like Magic Eraser and Portrait Light and the rollout of Dark web monitoring to all eligible Google accounts.