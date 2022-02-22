By setting up a VPN through Google One, you enable an extra layer of protection for online activity. It's an excellent service that is regularly updated with new features. Without a VPN, sensitive data can be intercepted and read by hackers. Many websites and apps provide encryption, but many also provide weak or outdated security.

Setting up a VPN through Google One requires a 2TB Google One subscription. This plan costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year and provides a host of other features alongside the VPN. If you haven't got a Google One subscription, check out the website to see plan details and subscribe. Once you've subscribed to a 2TB plan or higher, download the Google One app to set up your VPN.

In this guide, we'll show you how to set up your Google One VPN, as well as some useful settings to improve your experience.

How to set up a Google One VPN

Open the Google One app. Tap Benefits at the bottom of your screen. On older versions of Google One, this button will be at the top. Scroll down to the Online protection with a VPN box. Tap View details. Toggle the Enable VPN switch on.

4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

After enabling your VPN, you'll see a key icon appear on your status bar to indicate it is active.

Useful Google One VPN features

After enabling your VPN, you don't need to change your browsing behavior. However, a handful of useful settings can help you make the most out of it.

Only use the internet when the VPN is enabled

Enabling this setting will disconnect you from the internet if your VPN is turned off, ensuring you never lose security when browsing.

Open the Google One app. Tap Benefits at the bottom of your screen. On older versions of Google One, this button will be at the top. Tap View Settings. Toggle the Block internet if VPN disconnects switch.

4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Add Google One VPN to Quick Settings

If you're frequently turning your VPN on and off, you should consider adding it to your Quick Settings bar for easier access.

Swipe down twice from the top of your screen. Tap Edit. Scroll down and find VPN by Google One. Tap and hold to drag the setting to the desired location. You'll need to drag it above the Hold and drag to add tiles heading to add it to Quick Settings.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

VPNs are vital for securing your browsing activity, and Google One's excellent service is a fine way to start. Combined with the rest of the features provided by Google One, it's definitely worth checking out.

Apple's retail employees are reportedly using Android phones and encrypted chats to keep unionization plans secret Inflation is disrupting operations at the world's biggest company

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email