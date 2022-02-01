The internet is a scary place what with all the scams, malware, and NFT right-clickers. You can keep your data more secure by using a VPN you trust, and if you trust Google, it has a VPN for you. The Google One VPN is expanding availability to iOS devices today, but Android isn't being left out. There are some new features for Google's own platform, and they sound quite useful.

The news on the Apple side of the fence is straightforward—if you have a compatible Google One subscription and an iPhone, you can access the VPN. It's in the Google One app, but the updated version might take a while to roll out. Google has also added VPN support to 10 more countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

For the Android faithful, you get three new VPN features: Safe Disconnect, App Bypass, and snooze. You can use Safe Disconnect if you're extra paranoid by ensuring your phone only connects through the VPN. App Bypass is the opposite, allowing you to run data from select apps through your standard connection. Snooze lets you temporarily pause the VPN without disabling it. These are features you often see in dedicated VPN services, so it's nice to see Google step up.

No matter which platform you use, the Google One VPN is only available for those on the 2TB Premium plan or higher. You can also share the VPN (and other Google One benefits) with up to five family members to help justify the expense.

