Google really wants people to sign up and pay for Google One — in addition to cloud storage, a subscription offers credit rebates for Google Store purchases, discounts at hotels, premium features in Google Meet calls and Google Photos editing, and, if you pay for 2TB or more of that storage, a VPN service. Today, though, more people will be able to use that VPN and every Google One member will be able to keep tabs of whether their personal information is circulating around the dark web.

The Google One VPN will now be also be available to those on the Basic 100GB and Standard 200GB tiers as well. This opens up the service — available on Android and iOS as well as Windows and macOS in 22 countries — to those paying as little as $2 per month or $20 per year.

One thing to note here is that Pixel 7 series buyers were offered five years of free access to the Google One VPN, so this move may make that a moot benefit if they're already signed up to the Basic or Standard Google One plans. That said, just because you have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in your pocket doesn't mean you're paying for Google One.

To top it off, if you use Google Fi, the company's virtual wireless carrier, you also have access to a separate VPN service exclusive to your cellular phones. Fi also offers a complimentary Google One 100GB subscription (or an analogous discount for the 200GB and 2TB monthly plans), though, so you're also gaining access to the One VPN client on your other devices with this announcement.

All One members in the US can also opt into a new dark web monitoring service which will let you track whether your name, address, email, phone number, and social security number have been found on dark web sources. Google will notify users of any finds and suggest ways to defend against potential identity fraud.

Source: Google

The company says users can add or take away information from their monitoring profile or stop the service at any time.

These two features will begin rolling out today and should reach applicable One subscribers over the course of a few weeks. As a reminder, up to six people per Google One subscription can take advantage of its benefits.