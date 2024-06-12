Summary Google One VPN service is ending on June 20, but Google Fi wireless plan holders and Pixel 7 owners will still have access.

Pixel 7 devices will still be able to access the VPN service after a software update, while Pixel 8 devices already have a built-in VPN feature.

Changes to the remaining VPN service's branding are underway, with a new icon design and connectivity indicator on Pixel devices.

If you are a Google One subscriber, there's no doubt you’re in it for the benefits, including ample cloud storage, call recording, and Gemini AI features. The company has notably offered a VPN service to its subscribers as well, but big changes are coming to it — and its very existence is also set to become a thing of the past.

As previously confirmed by Google on its Google One site, the VPN service available to subscribers will be officially ending on June 20. With the deadline now one week away, it’s worth going over what this means for Google One members. Firstly, the company is stressing that those who already have a Google Fi wireless plan can make use of its existing VPN. Second, it’s possible to try out Google Fi for free to see if it’s a fit — and a potential alternative to going without a VPN.

A Google VPN service will live on via Pixel

Finally, there is another exception being made for Pixel device owners. As the company explains on its Google One site, Pixel 7 devices will be able to access the VPN service following a software update. The VPN by Google built-in service will be supported on the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold devices. If you have a Pixel 8 device, system settings already include a built-in VPN service. In the event that none of these instances are applicable to you, you may have to find a new VPN provider.

As the company prepares to end the service, it’s also making changes to the remaining VPN feature to reflect its new branding. For instance, some Pixel 7 owners have noticed that the key icon in the status bar signifying connectivity has changed into a “1” notification (This was already the case on Pixel 8 devices). The Google One icon has also been altered to appear as a simple blue shield with the letter, “G.” Whether you’re dreading the end of the Google One VPN service or it isn’t going to impact you, it’s worth considering the changes being made. In the future, they can help you determine if you can trust a provider to continuously deliver a service.