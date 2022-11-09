Google seems to be pushing on all cylinders to make a VPN worth using. Once just for its Google Fi subscribers, cloud storage holders with Google One have also been able to flip a switch and conduct their online business more securely. Yet, it was only a VPN worth using if you were on your phone or tablet. The company has been promising the service would make its way to Windows and Mac at some point for months. The good news is that point is finally here and now.

Google One subscribers at the 2TB tier ($10 per month) or higher already have access to the mobile VPN. But from today, they can download a client for their machines on Windows 10 and macOS 11 or later. It'll be available in the same 22 markets where the VPN is already available on Android and iOS.

2 Images Source: Google

Close

Users can expect the same general experience provided by the mobile apps with industry-standard traffic encryption and a backend system of checks and balances that should protect their activities on the web. As with any Google One plan, account holders can share VPN access with up to five other people.

The download links aren't live yet as of press time, but should be available from the Google One website when ready. You can also consult the Google One Help page for the VPN for more information, also set to be updated.

We've reached out to Google to ask if Pixel 7 owners who are getting Google One VPN access free for five years will also be able to take advantage of the desktop clients as well. We'll follow up if we hear back.