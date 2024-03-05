Summary Google One offers plenty of benefits, including extra storage, dark web monitoring, and family sharing.

Refer friends to get up to $25 in credits while they get a 75% discount for the first three months of Google One.

The referral program is available only to US-based paid subscribers until August 1, 2024.

A Google One subscription provides you with a host of benefits, including additional Drive storage, dark web monitoring, family sharing, free VPN, additional editing tools in Google Photos, priority support, and more. Google recently unveiled an AI plan for Google One, providing access to Gemini Advanced. If you are considering subscribing to Google One for Gemini access or additional storage space, reach out to your friend who is already paying for the service. Google has launched a Google One referral program, where new subscribers can get up to 75% off for the first three months.

If you already pay for Google One, you can refer to your friends and family to pay for the service and get up to $25 in credits (via 9to5Google). The first five people who sign up for Google One using your referral link will get 75% off the price for the first three months. So, your friends can get the 100GB Google One plan for $0.49/month, while the 2TB plan will cost them $2.49 monthly for three months. On higher storage variants, the 75% discount is even more substantial.

As of now, the option to generate a referral link is not available in Google One's iOS app.

The referral program's terms and conditions page states the offer is only available for paid Google One plan managers in the US. So, if you are still on a trial subscription, a part of a family subscription, or live outside the US, you can't take advantage of the referral program. Similarly, the person you refer to must also be in the US. Additionally, the offer is valid until August 1, 2024. You must use any credit earned through the program by August 1, 2025, after which it will expire.

A referral program is an excellent way for a service to get new subscribers. Google launched a similar referral program for YouTube TV in Feb 2022, providing new subscribers a $10 discount on their first month while the person who referred them would get a $20 credit towards their bill. YouTube Premium also got a referral program in June 2022, offering three months of discounted pricing to new users and up to 12 months of free subscription to the referrer.