Google One’s most significant benefit is the enhanced storage space it provides users, and it seems Google is making a marketing push around what it can do for those who own Android phones. A new promo video from the company includes comedian Keegan-Michael Key and tidying expert Marie Kondo talking about the benefits of the Google One service.

The ad runs for almost three minutes, exploring the benefits of a Google One subscription for a specific user on a free account who’s nearing the limit of its 15GB limit. Key’s character finds his Google account will soon run out of space, and Kondo turns up to talk him through the benefits of a Google One subscription.

Kondo takes Key’s character to a visualization of Google’s cloud tools, such as Google Photos, Gmail, and Google Drive. Kondo’s role here isn’t to say that you should sort through your photos but instead to show Google’s tools for finding the highlights, such as searching by location within Google Photos. Kondo is famous for sorting through people’s possessions and using the catchphrase “does it spark joy?” to encourage people to ditch what they don’t need in their lives. That isn’t the case here, but you can see why Google recruited her as the face of this new campaign.

The ad shows Key’s character using a Google Pixel 6 Pro and a Pixelbook Go. It ends with a tagline, “Save everything that sparks joy with Google One,” and then there’s another part of the campaign with a landing page directly on Google’s website. You’ll find Kondo and Google talking more thoroughly through some tips.

These tips involve better sorting your inbox, such as turning on the Priority inbox feature or categorizing incoming emails with labels. The tips are less helpful within Photos, but they involve using the search features as well as using the PhotoScan app to save digital copies of your existing physical photos. Finally, it talks through Google Drive, where the tips include using filters when searching as well as searching with keywords. None of these tips are going to be game-changers, but they may make Google’s services that touch easier to use. If you are looking for ways to supercharge your Google services, check out our guides for Google Photos tips, Google Drive tips, and Gmail tips.