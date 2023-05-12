AI-related announcements from Google dominated this year's I/O conference. The company plans to new AI-powered tools and features to almost all its products to help boost your productivity. Given the sheer number of experimental features that Google is working on, it can be hard to keep track of and sign up for them. That's why the company announced Google Labs, which will act as a single entry point to try Google's various AI experiments. This includes Search Generative Experience, which currently has a waitlist, but your Google One Premium subscription can help you get ahead in the queue.

9to5Google reports that Google One Premium plan subscribers will get "priority access" to try out Search Generative Experience and other Search Labs experiments. This should help them get ahead in the queue, as Google notes that Day 1 access seats are limited in an email.

With Search Generative Experience, Google Search will help compile and summarize the information you are looking for so that you can quickly find what you are looking for. This AI-generated summary will be displayed at the top of the search results. There will also be an option to "Ask a follow-up" question under the AI briefing, which will open a Conversational mode.

The Search Generative Experience experiment is limited to the US initially, so even if you have a Google One Premium subscription, you may not be able to try it on day 1.

Paid Google One plans are divided into three tiers: Basic, which is for the 100GB plan that costs $1.99/month. The Standard plan offers 200GB storage space for $2.99 per month, while the Premium plan provides 2TB space and some perks for $9.99/month. Plans with 5TB and higher storage are also a part of the Premium tier. If you are subscribed to a Premium plan, you get additional features in Google Meet and other Google services.

Google's move here possibly hints at the company planning to limit some AI-based features behind a Google One Premium subscription, though this is something that only time will tell.