If you subscribe to Google One, you already enjoy benefits like expanded cloud storage, dark web monitoring, and family sharing options with other account holders. However, you may not be able to justify the cost if you’re already satisfied with the amount of free storage you get by signing up for a free Google account, for instance. Maybe you don’t use Gmail or other Google products enough to warrant a subscription. Now, it seems that the company might be integrating more benefits that could finally win you over.

Some Google One subscribers have received an email in their inbox, stating that their plan now includes Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware membership benefits, according to a thread spotted on Reddit. The original poster is based in the UK, and others who have reported receiving the benefits, including the OP, say that they were 2TB Google One subscribers. Currently, the 2TB Google One subscription costs $10 per month.

In a statement to 9to5Google, a Google spokesperson confirmed that this bundle is limited to Google One customers in the UK, at least for now, stating “Fitbit Premium & Nest Aware are currently available with Google One Premium plans in the UK.” As we had reported previously, Nest Aware was spotted being prepared to be integrated into Google One last month. This service allows Nest device users to save and store recordings captured by their cameras.

Google has yet to comment on the possibility that such an integration could be expanded to customers in the US. However, it seems to be making more moves aimed at winning over potential Google One subscribers of late. For instance, it recently launched a referral program, which gives new subscribers up to 75% off for the first three months. It also debuted an AI plan option for Google One, which gives members access to Gemini Advanced. It’s possible that this is just the beginning of the company’s push to grow its subscriber base — and if that is the case, existing Google One members could be in for even more unexpected-but-welcome surprises.

