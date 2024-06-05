Summary Get 4 free months of Google One AI Premium with the purchase of the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.

Users can also enjoy up to $250 off devices in this limited-time sale.

The promotion won't last long, slated to end on June 22.

It looks like Google is starting summer early with its latest sale that brings excellent discounts on some of its most popular devices. Not only that, but the brand is also adding a new perk for a limited time, giving Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro purchases four free months of its Google One AI Premium plan.

The promotion was first spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, and is now available to buyers in the US. What's odd about this promotion is that it's not really listed on the main product page on the Google Store, but we were able to find it by heading to this page on the Google Store website. If you've been thinking about buying a new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, now's definitely going to be a good time.

Up to $250 off and four free months of Google One AI Premium plan

We've seen a lot of great Pixel deals over the past few months, but if you're looking for the best Pixel 8 deals, this latest promotion from Google has to be it. Right now, the Google Store is taking $250 off the Pixel 8 Pro and $150 off the Pixel 8 Pro for a limited time.

As mentioned before, not only do you get a hefty discount on some of the best phones on the market, but Google is also throwing in four free months of Google One AI Premium, which is an $80 value. With One AI Premium, not only do you get access to Gemini Advanced, but you're going to get 2TB of storage for your documents, movies, and photos.

Furthermore, this plan will also include access to Google Workspace premium features, and 10% back on purchases made through the Google Store. Best of all, this plan can be shared with up to five people, making it a great option if you're looking to bring these perks to family or friends.

After the four-month trial period, you'll be able to continue the service if you'd like, with the plan costing $9.99 per month or $100 annually. Of course, if you don't want to opt in, you can always cancel and just keep the phone and the discount. As stated before, if this all looks good, you'll want to be quick because this promotion is for a limited time, lasting only until June 22.