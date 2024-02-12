Summary Google One has reached 100 million subscribers but still falls short of Apple's 1 billion paid subscribers.

Google recently launched a new AI Premium Plan for Google One, offering AI features like Gemini Advanced.

Google One offers different storage tiers starting at $2 per month, with additional perks like Google support and premium Google Photos editing features.

Google recently celebrated a significant milestone for its paid YouTube services. At the beginning of this month, the company announced that YouTube Music and Premium had crossed 100 million paying members. While impressive in itself, that's still less than half of Spotify's 210 million paid subscribers. Within days of celebrating this milestone, another paid subscription from Google has crossed the 100 million subscriber user base: Google One.

In a post on X, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on February 9 that Google One has crossed 100 million subscribers. His announcement arrived a day after the company launched a new Google One AI Premium plan, which offers access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB Drive storage, and other perks for $20 monthly. Gemini AI access will soon be available in Docs, Gmail, and other Google services as a part of this plan as well.

The cheapest Google One tier in the US costs $2 per month. It entitles subscribers to an additional 100GB of space, priority access to Google support, family sharing, premium Google Photos editing features, dark web monitoring, and more. The $3 tier bumps the storage to 200GB. Additional tiers offer 2TB or higher storage and free VPN access, with prices starting from $10 per month.

Google does not bundle YouTube Premium or Nest Aware membership with Google One. Rumors emerged in September 2023 that Google was working on an all-in-one bundle combining all its subscription services. But there has been little news on this front since then.

While Google's paid subscriber base is impressive, it falls significantly short of Apple. The latter's services business surpassed 1 billion paying subscribers in Q2 2023 (via TechCrunch) across Apple Music, Apple One, and iCloud+.

Besides YouTube Music, Premium, and Google One, YouTube TV is another popular paid streaming service from Google. It is apparently the biggest live TV cable subscription service in the US and reportedly surpassed 6 million paid members in Q1 2023.

Given the popularity of Gmail, Drive, and Google Photos, Google One should have surpassed the 100 million paid subscriber base a long time ago. With the addition of Gemini Advanced to Google One, the subscription bundle from Google could see a higher uptick among advanced consumers in the future. The company is also locking many advanced features, like Magic Eraser, behind its One subscription instead of offering them for free to lock in more users behind a monthly subscription.