Summary Google One is beneficial for users heavily invested in Google services.

A possible 'Lite' plan could offer full Google Photos features at a reduced price, eliminating some extras like family sharing.

Recent Google One changes include removing the One VPN service and adjusting benefits, with a possible all-in-one bundle in the works.

Recent changes to Google One subscription have made it less appealing than before. Still, if you are heavily invested in Google services, the subscription gets you a plethora of benefits, including seamless device backups, more storage space, and family sharing. Pricing is an issue, though, especially after Google rolled out its new AI Premium plan, which costs $20 monthly. And while the Basic tier is affordable at $2/month for users who don't need all the extra goodies, Google might introduce an even cheaper 'Lite' plan.

Related Google One is more complex to understand than ever Google One is getting more complicated and less valuable

In its teardown of the latest Google Photos APK (v6.92), the Android Authority team found a string referring to a new "Google One Lite plan." Another reference lists the new plan alongside existing Google One tiers, including Premium AI and Premium. The app does not contain other strings or references to the Lite plan or its possible features. However, the publication speculates that the Lite plan could focus on Google's photo backup solution since these references were found inside the Google Photos app.

The Google One Lite plan might drop the additional 100GB of storage and family sharing features, offering instead full access to all Google Photos features at a reduced price. Currently, while even the cheapest Google One tier provides access to all Google Photos editing features, Magic Editor saves are limited to 10 on the Basic and Standard plans.

Google could bump this to unlimited with the new 'Lite' plan while ditching other features. It may also provide access to Gemini inside Google Photos once the Ask Photos feature rolls out. We may see Google unveil the Google One Lite tier alongside the Pixel 9 series next month.

Google One has recently undergone several changes

In the last few months, Google has tweaked the benefits available with Google One plans. It shut down the One VPN service that was available with the 2TB+ and higher storage plans. Additionally, it stopped providing free shipping with print orders placed through Google Photos in the UK, US, and select other countries.

More recently, it announced that dark web monitoring won't be exclusive to Google One subscribers. Instead, it would be available to all Google account holders.

Last year, reports emerged of Google working on an 'all-in-one' bundle that would also include Nest Aware access. But there have not been any more leaks to confirm whether it is indeed coming.