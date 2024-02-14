This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Google One looks to have quietly removed the $3 per month 200GB plan.

The missing 200GB plan has been confirmed to be gone on various international Google One websites, suggesting a wide rollout.

It is unclear whether this removal is intentional or not at this stage, and some current 100GB users can still see it.

Google One just celebrated 100 million subscribers this week along with introducing its new 2TB AI plan with Gemini Advanced. In the midst of the festivities, the company tried to sneak in a change to its plans that means a big disadvantage for those who are only interested in a little bit of storage. It looks like Google removed the $3 per month 200GB plan, making you jump right to 2TB if you run out of storage on your 100GB plan.

The missing 200GB plan was spotted by GoogleWatchBlog on the German Google One website. We can confirm it’s gone for us there as well when we’re not logged in, along with the US and Indian sites. This indicates that this is a wide rollout.

Source: Google One

Some of our team members who are currently subscribed to the 100GB plan still see the 200GB plan as an option when they are signed in. When they aren't logged in, the 200GB plan doesn’t show up on the website for them, either. It's possible that Google is rolling out the change slowly for those currently subscribed to the 100 or 200GB plan, but now allowing anyone else to sign up for the option anymore.

Another possibility is that Google has started hiding the 200GB plan for new subscribers by default to make the 2TB AI Premium option more prominent. After all, you also can't see Google One's 5, 20, and 30TB plans when you're not subscribed or signed in. The fact that those of us who are subscribed to the 100GB plan can still see it lends weight to this theory.

So far, Google hasn’t published a statement on the removal, so the question remains whether it’s intentional or not. We don't know if 200GB users will be forced to upgrade or downgrade in the future at this stage, either. We've reached out to Google for comment and will update the story if we hear back.