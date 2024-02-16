Summary Google One could expand its subscription service to include Nest Aware, a home security plan, as evidenced by strings found in the latest Home app.

Nest Aware within Google One may come with the base plan included, with the option to pay more for Nest Aware Plus with 24/7 recording history.

It is unclear whether Nest Aware will be available in all Google One plans, only in higher storage tiers, or as part of a new dedicated One plan for Nest Aware.

Google One was initially mostly a way to get more storage across Google services, but the company has slowly but surely built its subscription out to include more features. It now offers a VPN, Google Photos editing tools, rebates on hardware products, and, most recently, access to Gemini Advanced. It looks like Google is on track to add Nest Aware to its one subscription to rule them all.

The addition of Nest Aware wouldn’t come as a surprise as Google inadvertently teased a combined Google One and Nest Aware plan in its Home app in October 2023. Now, 9to5Google has found more evidence that the home security plan will become part of Google One. The publication thinks that One is most likely to include the base Nest Aware plan, worth $80 a year, which gives you access to 30 days of limited (event-based) video history for your security cameras. The more expensive Nest Aware Plus with 24/7 recording history could be a paid add-on.

Strings within the latest Home app, version 3.13, seem to point at this exact setup:

<string name=”subscription_applied_subtitle”>%1$s is now using the Nest Aware subscription included in your Google One Plan. You can add more video history through Google One.</string> <string name=”subscription_applied_addon_subtitle”>%1$s is now using the Nest Aware Plus subscription added to your Google One plan.</string>

In classic Google fashion, switching over to the Google One plan with Nest Aware included might be messy. Further strings point out that you may have to contact support to ensure your standalone subscription is no longer active: “Contact support to check if your cancellation and refund is successful. You may continue paying for your old subscription if it was not canceled.”

It’s unclear whether Nest Aware will be available in all Google One plans or just those with higher storage. It’s also possible that it will be a new, more expensive tier altogether, just like Google’s new 2TB AI tier.

In the meantime, Google raised Nest Aware prices internationally after already doing so in the US last year. Multiple Redditors report that they’ve been informed about drastically higher prices, as spotted by 9to5Google. For example, in Canada, Nest Aware Plus is CA$20 per month going forward, a price increase of CA$4 from the original CA$16. The legacy first-gen plan sees an increase from CA$50 to CA$100.

It’s unclear whether the new Google One plan with Nest Aware is going to be available outside the US, or when it will launch. Given that Google first teased it in October and that there are now further strings inside the Home app, it may not take all that long.