Only a year after it hit the 100 million mark, Google One has managed to amass a staggering 500 million installs on the Play Store. It now joins the ranks of sister apps like Google Pay and Wallpapers that achieved the milestone earlier this year.

The milestone mark doesn't represent the number of people with Google One memberships, but it sure gives us an idea of how popular the service has become in recent times. While we can't wholeheartedly attribute all of this growth to the end of free backup on Google Photos, it sure seems to have played a role in its accelerated growth.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

The installs are partially boosted by pre-installations.

For the uninitiated, Google One is a membership service that expands online cloud storage (beyond the free 15GB) of your account across Drive, Gmail, and Photos. Not only that, there are several other perks on offer too that make the service more lucrative. Rewards include up to 10% cashback in the Google Store, premium customer support, a VPN for Android phones, extra editing tools in Photos, free Pro sessions with Google experts, and even discounts on hotels.

The service starts from $2/month for the 100GB plan and goes all the way up to $150/month for the 30TB plan, with several tiers in between to satisfy the storage needs of a broad audience. Users can also share every tier with up to five additional family members. If you're entrenched in the Google ecosystem and use Photos or Drive religiously, signing up for a membership is a no-brainer.

You can now track Apple AirTags with your Android phone, but there's a catch Where's auto-scan?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email