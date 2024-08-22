Every time the Google Photos app overflows with photos and videos, we consider upgrading to Google One. While Google One offers plenty of cloud storage to share with family, it also has extra perks and ties together Google's other paid services into a single subscription, hence the moniker: One. Its features give iCloud+ and Microsoft 365 a run for the money. Still, there is one thing that its rivals have and that Google One doesn't: support for custom domains in Gmail.

Attaching your personal domain name to your family Google One account is more convenient than going the Workspace route, which is confusing and a literal mess.

How do you make a confusing mess?

Learn from the pro: Google!

Google suggests subscribing to the entry-level Workspace Business Starter plan if you want a custom Gmail address. Even if you're the only user, this requires a full-blown Workspace organization setup, which isn't for the faint-hearted. It has drawbacks, especially for people whose online work and personal lives fuse together. Google has a few solutions for freelancers and those with similar needs. Still, that maze is best navigated by a Google wizard.

For starters, a Workspace Individual plan includes a Workspace account with a generous 1TB of Drive storage for a $10 monthly fee. The problem is that you can't connect your domain name, and the plan isn't available in many markets, for example, India.

On the other hand, the Workspace Essentials plan requires you to sign up with your existing work email (such as one from another provider) to use Docs and other collaborative tools. Even Google One's 2TB plan for consumers offers some Workspace premium features in Meet and Calendar. But, there is no custom domain support in either of those methods.

Older G Suite users might remember that Google offered a free tier that used to let you get a custom email. However, since its chaotic deprecation over the last two years, Google hasn't devised an alternative for personal users (including grandfathered users) except to push them to pay for a Workspace account.

Google hasn't done a good job of containing this mess, which is now getting all over the place. It has just thrown the Workspace branding across its personal and business products. Google could straighten things out with a simple feature addition, which I'll surely pay for.

Make my life easier, Google

And nope, Workspace isn't what you call easy

Many of us have multiple Gmail accounts to separate our personal and work lives and juggle between them, depending on what we need. A straightforward solution is to add a personalized alias to your existing @gmail work email, and you'll be good to go. But Google won't let you get by that easily.

Freelancers and sole business owners will appreciate having this capability as part of Google One. That's because the services Google already offers to its free personal Gmail account holders are more than enough. Think of Meet, collaborative tools in Docs, and Calendar with meeting appointments, among others.

All we need on top of that is extra Drive space and a custom email address. The latter is essential in a work setting as it brings along a degree of professionalism. Furthermore, it makes you come off as a serious contender when, say, applying for a job. Like with a physical space when working from home, the wall is thin between your digital personal and work life. Bringing custom domains to Google One would be a perfect middle ground for those with such needs.

Setting up a Workspace organization isn't worth the effort and time for minimal use. Moreover, Workspace accounts are useful only for businesses and not home users because of the long list of limitations. Since they're made for workplaces, Google doesn't let you use these accounts for consumer services such as Home and Nest integrations, Google Pay, and Google Photos. That restricts users from joining their Google One family group and managing their shared Google services effectively.

If its rivals have it, why can't Google?

Microsoft and Apple let you use custom emails with their paid cloud storage plans. Apple allows you to connect multiple domains, offering more flexibility to your family members. There is little reason for Google not to match its direct competitor without pushing its paying customers to use a separate solution that isn't viable for everyone.

When you don't have a business organization to get a custom email, it makes sense to integrate the option into an all-in-one service you subscribe to using the Play Store billing on your favorite Android flagship phone. Only Google can put this missing piece in place — not Microsoft, not Apple — since it is Google's ecosystem of services that most of us have grown accustomed to. So, why should I get my custom email address from another provider?

It's just one more thing

Google One is packed with utility features, from Google Photos enhancements to dark web monitoring. It also bundles Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware in the 2TB storage plan in the UK. Google introduced Gemini's premium features for consumers in a new Google One plan. Google already offers a wide range of tools and features in its subscription service, so adding one more feature to round things out shouldn't be hard.

I wish Google added custom domain support to all its plans, even the basic 100GB plan, following in the footsteps of Apple. However, even if it brings the option only to 2TB and up plans, I'd still consider it a big win.