Love it or hate it, AI is here to stay. Google continues banking on its continued rise in popularity, announcing in December 2024 an upgraded NotebookLM Plus subscription model aimed at businesses, schools, and universities. We learned from that Google Blog post that the Google One AI Premium subscription would include the expanded NotebookLM Plus functionality. Now Google is sweetening the deal with a 50% discount for students.

With student-friendly pricing, to boot

Source: Google

NotebookLM is tailored to ease the slog through huge troves of information that full-time students often encounter. NotebookLM Plus goes even further, offering extended response customization and expanded Audio Overviews, queries, and sources. It makes sharing notebooks simple, allowing for AI-bolstered productivity at both academic and professional levels.

Until now, the suite was only available for business, education, and enterprise professionals using certain Google Cloud and Google Workspace account tiers. With today's announcement, anybody can take advantage of the entire all of Gemini Advanced-powered tools for $20 per month. Students — not usually a demographic with tons of extra budget space — can access the tier for just $10 via a year-long subscription. In either case, you can start with a free, one-month trial.

In addition to Gemini Advanced and its increasing number of powerful tools, the top-shelf subscription provides 2TB of cloud storage. By itself, that storage tier costs $10 per month once the two-month promo period runs out. That makes Google's new, discounted AI Premium plan a no-brainer for students.

If organizing, summarizing, and transforming work with the help of the industry's most wide-ranging, multi-modal AI toolkit sounds helpful, and you can verify your status as a current student, it's a good time to splash out on a subscription to Google's ever-expanding Gemini Advanced toolkit. The floodgates have only just opened, with Google continuing to implement Gemini into services like Drive and Docs in novel, useful ways.