In early February, Google renamed Bard to Gemini and rolled out a new AI Premium Google One plan with Gemini Advanced access. Besides offering access to an advanced version of Google's chatbot, the new plan packs the same benefits as the existing 2TB storage tier but at double the cost. Notably, Google did not bundle or provide access to Gemini Advanced with its 5TB and higher storage plans — a surprising move given these tiers are so expensive. Google is now compensating for this by offering an extended free trial to Gemini Advanced with its 5TB and higher Google One plans.

Google is now offering free access to Gemini Advanced (via Google Watch Blog) to its 5TB+ Google One subscribers until July 31, 2024. Considering you get a two-month trial of the 2TB AI Premium plan, this is a better offer as you can try out the advanced chatbot for five months without paying anything extra. In late July or before the trial period expires, the company might update the Google One plans to include access to Gemini Advanced on the higher storage tiers at an additional cost.

Like with the existing 2TB AI Premium plan, you cannot share Gemini Advanced access with other family members who are a part of your Google One family.

In the US, the 5TB Google One storage tier costs $25 per month, making it only $5 more expensive than the 2TB AI plan. In the EU, you have to pay €25 for 5TB storage, just €3 more than the 2TB AI plan. So you can get a lot more value for your money by upgrading to Google One's 5TB storage tier instead of the AI plan, especially since both provide access to Gemini Advanced.

Interestingly, Google does not mention providing access to Gemini Advanced on the Google One storage plan page. Instead, this is mentioned on a Google One AI Premium support page. This move from the company comes just a week after it hid the 200GB Google One storage option to highlight the new 2TB AI Premium tier.

If you are already paying for Google One's 5TB or higher storage tier, use Gemini on the web to confirm you have access to its advanced version.