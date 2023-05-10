Google's partnership with Samsung was key in Wear OS's revival. Since the release of Wear OS 3 and smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 4 and Pixel Watch, the platform has gone from strength to strength with increasing user and developer adoption. However, there's still a shortage of quality third-party watch faces for the platform. Google is again teaming up with Samsung to address this drawback with the Watch Face Format, a declarative XML format that will make designing watch faces easier.

The format will not require developers to include any executable code in their watch face. They will also not have to worry about code optimization or battery consumption. Instead, Wear OS will automatically take care of these things in the background. Google claims watch faces built using the new format will require less frequent updates and maintenance, as they won't have to release a new build to take advantage of any bug fixes or optimizations whenever a new Wear OS version drops.

Even better, Google will make the watch editor a part of Wear OS 4, reducing the workload of developers. It will also make on-device watch face editing easier and offer a more uniform experience.

If you are not familiar with writing XML, Samsung's latest Watch Face Studio will allow you to build Wear OS watch faces in the new format without writing any code. The benefit of using Samsung's tool is that your watch face will work with both Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4 watches. The watch face will use the new format on the latter, while on older wearables, it will run as a traditional watch face.

Developers can create and publish watch faces in the new Watch Face Format from today itself. However, this new format requires Wear OS 4, which will release later this year.