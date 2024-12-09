Key Takeaways Google might still be developing a first-party stylus, codenamed "bushukan" or "B80," for the Pixel Tablet.

The stylus was designed with features like exchangeable tips, a dedicated button to open your default note-taking app, handwriting-to-text conversion, and Find My Device support.

Despite Tablet 2's cancelation, the stylus could still be an option for OG Tablet owners, if it ever sees the light of day.

The Google Pixel Tablet line is in disarray. While the OG Pixel Tablet continues to gain new features, reports about the potential discontinuation of the long-awaited Pixel Tablet 2 have left tech enthusiasts with a bad taste in their mouths — especially considering that up until last month, we were expecting the large screen device to boast upgraded cameras, a new Tensor chip, and come alongside a dedicated keyboard case.

The original Pixel Tablet also boasts support for Stylus USI 2.0, and the Pixel Tablet 2 would have been no different — especially considering that the tech giant was/is working on an official stylus. Writing for Android Authority, credible leaker Kamila Wojciechowska suggests that the official pen, which was initially in development for the OG Pixel Tablet, was still being worked upon, and it could have launched alongside the Pixel Tablet 2.

Codenamed "bushukan" or "B80," the stylus would have officially been called "Pen for Google Pixel Tablet," and it was likely well into its development cycle, considering that Google already had global certification processes in motion.

Lost in the mists of time, even with Find My Device support

Source: Android Authority

It's worth noting that even though the Pixel Tablet is reportedly canceled, that doesn't mean that Google will completely scrap plans for the stylus. It has, over recent months, rolled out several upgrades for OG Pixel Tablet owners — most notably, support for VPN by Google and 'Hold close to cast.' The "Pen for Google Pixel Tablet" could very well be another treat for OG tablet owners, especially since its leaked colorways include the Pixel Tablet's Hazel and Porcelain options.

Wojciechowska's report further details that the stylus will have exchangeable tips and a top button, tapping which will open your default note-taking app. Further, via Gboard's handwriting recognition, users would be able to use the stylus to write in text fields and convert it to typed text automatically. Elsewhere, to prevent it from getting lost in the shuffle, the stylus supports Find My Device tracking.

Only time will tell if Google's plan for an official stylus actually pans out. Considering that the OG Pixel Tablet came out nearly 1.5 years ago, a majority of users would have already settled on a different stylus that suits their needs, which would leave Google's official stylus as an unnecessary addition to an already saturated market.