Summary Google has released a fix for broken Chromecast devices, but if you reset your device during the outage, you may need to wait a little longer.

A new Google Home update will be rolled out to fix the problem, version 3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS.

There's also a dogfood version out right now that you can try from APKMirror, but be cautious.

Some Google Chromecast users were caught by surprise last week when their devices stopped working out of the blue. While there were workarounds, Google did advise users not to reset their devices. Luckily, after a long week, Google finally made a solution available to those who were patient enough to wait.

Of course, if you're one of those people that reset their devices in an attempt to get things working, then this fiasco isn't really quite over for you yet. Google sent out an email today acknowledging the main fix is now live, but also shared that folks that performed a factory reset during this event will need to update their Google Home app to the latest version if possible.

A solution if you reset

As far as version numbers, you're looking at version 3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS. Once this is complete, you can set up your Chromecast device like normal, and things should start working like normal. As mentioned in the email, this update should be rolled out in phases, so if you don't see it yet, just be patient and keep trying.

If you're not really looking to wait, you can always give the dogfood version a try that's now up on APKMirror. Just be warned that if this version doesn't work for you, you will need to roll out back to an older version, which means that your data on the Google Home app will be cleared.

For the most part, this has been quite an ordeal. And while Google hasn't shared why this issue started in the first place, it was theorized that this all started because Google forgot to update a certificate on the back end. The company has apologized, but when an event is this disruptive, it isn't something one wants to deal with when things have been running so smoothly up until this point.

Again, if you did not reset your device, a fix is already live and ready to go. If you did reset your device during this event, you can always try the latest version of the Google Home app or the dogfood version.

Thanks: Moshe!