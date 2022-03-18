Russia stunned the world with its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, launching what may be the most modern war yet. Refugees fleeing for their lives upload selfie videos of their hellish journeys, with researchers half a world away tracking actions on the ground using tools like Google Maps. Tech's involvement in providing support for those coping with the trauma of a suddenly war-torn nation doesn't stop with tools like Maps, either — with a new effort to aid Ukraine, Google reminds us big tech can sometimes do a little good with all that money.

Today, Google announced in a tweet that its charitable arm, Google.org, will match public donations toward supporting Ukraine relief up to $5 million USD. This is after the company and its employees gave in-kind support to the tune of over $25 million. It's a sustained effort — the campaign is set to continue all the way through April 30.

Google.org lists the following humanitarian relief organizations on its Ukraine page: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, UNICEF, and The United Nations World Food Program, or WFP. You can find additional ways to help via the following link to Google's original "Helping Ukraine" blog post published two weeks ago.

