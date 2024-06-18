Summary Google renamed Bard to Gemini in February 2024, offering an advanced model in its AI Premium plan for $20/month, with a two-month free trial.

Users who previously canceled can get 50% off the AI Premium plan, but it will only last two months before it returns to $20.

With Gemini Advanced, you unlock Gemini 1.5 Pro, 1 million context window, file uploads from Google Drive, and more.

In February 2024, Google renamed Bard to Gemini and unveiled a more advanced model of its LLM. While Gemini itself is free to use, you must subscribe to the Google One AI Premium plan to use Gemini Advanced. At a hefty $20 per month, the tier is significantly more expensive than the regular 2TB Google One plan, which costs $10 monthly. To attract new users, Google provided a two-month free trial. If you canceled your subscription at the end of the trial, Google is now running another enticing offer to encourage you to re-subscribe.

Related Getting started with Google Gemini: The basics of Android's latest assistant If you want to give Gemini a try, these tips and tricks will help you out

Spotted by @ParkerOrtolani on X (via 9to5Google), Google is providing a 50% discount on its AI Premium plan for users who did not continue with their subscription. Sadly, the discount is only applicable for two months. After this, you will be billed $20 per month.

Still, if you miss the Gemini integration in Gmail, Docs, and other Google services, this is a great offer to jump on. Plus, with Gemini Advanced, you get access to Gemini 1.5 Pro, a one-million context window, the ability to upload files from Google Drive on your phone or PC, and improved multimodality.

Other perks in Google's AI Premium plan include access to premium editing tools in Google Photos, priority support, dark web monitoring, and premium features in Google Workspace. You also get 2TB of storage in your Google account, which you can share with up to five family members.

Family members do not get access to Gemini Advanced

Close

At its discounted price of $10 per month, Google's AI Premium plan is a lot more attractive and tempting, especially since one of the benefits is Gemini integration across Google services. This is also the same price Google charges for its regular 2TB Google One plan without AI access. But there's a catch. You cannot share Google Gemini Advanced access with family members. Only the plan owner can access Google's paid AI chatbot and all its perks and integrations.

Google could use this offer to see if more trial users re-subscribe to Gemini Advanced. This could help the company further refine the price point of its AI Premium plan and possibly make it more affordable. Google is also running a promotion on its online store, bundling access to the Premium AI plan for four months for free with the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.