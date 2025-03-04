Summary Google's new AI assistant, Pixel Sense, will reportedly debut on the Pixel 10.

It will make contextual suggestions using data from various Google apps.

The AI assistant should enhance your Pixel 10 experience by learning and adapting to your usage.

In December 2023, reports emerged of Google working on a Gemini-powered AI called Pixie that would be more powerful and smarter than Assistant and Gemini. The AI assistant was rumored to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series in 2024, but that never happened. A new report provides fresh details on Google’s upcoming assistant, which is now expected to debut as “Pixel Sense” with the Pixel 10.

Pixel Sense will launch as an app on the Pixel 10, with Google touting it as “the most personalized experience based on the things you do on your Pixel.” So what will make the Pixel Sense special and more powerful than Gemini, which has replaced Google Assistant on Android?

The Android Authority report claims the AI assistant will use data from other Google apps and services, like Calendar, Chrome, Docs, Gmail, Keep, Maps, Messages, YouTube, YT Music, and Screenshots, to make more personalized suggestions.

Apart from this, Pixel Sense can process and pull relevant context from images, videos, and AI-generated content. Supposedly, like the Pixel Screenshots, the AI assistant can process "screenshots to identify metadata and learn from it. Use the Pixel Sense App to organize and search screenshots."

While you can already find Gemini in almost all of Google's apps and services, it cannot pull information from them to provide contextual suggestions.

Pixel Sense could use your data to provide contextual suggestions