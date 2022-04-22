For the first time, we’ve seen Google start offering bundles with its Pixel products where you can purchase both a Fitbit wearable and the latest-gen phone at the same time. The deal has just been introduced on the company’s online store, but it’s currently not available in the US. The bundles are exclusive to the UK and Germany right now (spotted by 9to5Google), and they offer either a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with a Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker.

The deals aren’t game-changing, but they give you a discount of £68 / €72 off the recommended retail prices of the two devices. For example, a Pixel 6 costs £599 in the UK, and the Charge 5 costs £170. Buying those two products separately will cost you £769, but Google’s deal offers it for £700.99.

This is the lowest price you’ll find on the Google Store, but it’s worth noting that it’s rare the Fitbit Charge 5 still costs £170. Fitbit’s store sells it today for £130, so arguably, this bundle will only save you £28. We've also seen better deals in the UK directly through carriers, including one from EE that offered a free Fitbit Sense (worth £279.99) alongside the Pixel 6.

We can’t see similar offers in other regions, and it’s unclear if a similar offer will ever make its way to the US store. The offer began on April 20, so it's doubtful that Google plans to offer this in the US during the same timeframe as the UK and Germany deal. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see further offers with Fitbit products in the US in the future.

The deal for those in the UK lasts until May 10, 2022, which is one day before Google I/O 2022. Leaks suggest we'll be hearing about a Google Pixel 6a during the event, and there may also be news of the long-awaited Pixel Watch. If that wearable is real, we may see that bundled with Pixel phones in the future.

