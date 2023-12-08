Summary Google's NotebookLM is now available for US users, offering personalized AI assistance with note-taking, curation, and content formatting.

NotebookLM is based on Google's Gemini Pro AI model and can handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

While aimed initially at students, Google is emphasizing that NotebookLM can benefit workers and creators as well, demonstrating its versatility and potential usefulness across different fields.

As Google continues to develop AI features for its existing products and services, it’s also expanding upon its collection of AI tools. One that has been in the works is NotebookLM, previously called Project Tailwind. Google gave us a sneak peak at the machine learning tool during I/O 2023, showing off its ability to create detailed summaries. Now, NotebookLM has officially rolled out.

Google announced on its blog that the experimental product featured in Labs is now available for US users ages 18 and older, no beta signup needed. NotebookLM is being billed as a personalized AI collaborator by the tech giant. Some of its skills are as basic as note-taking and curation, and it can handle more than just a few tasks at once — if you need to pivot from writing to project creation during work, for instance, NotebookLM can help you curate your content into a different format. Instead of having to type out all of the details again in a presentation slide, the tool could help you reformat your work via AI.

NotebookLM is based on Google’s Gemini Pro, its AI model created for scaling different types of tasks. Generally speaking, variants of Gemini are already featured in several Google products and services, such as Pixel phones and Bard. The company has noted that it is also experimenting with using it in everything from Search to Chrome.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Google has been working on NotebookLM for quite some time, beginning its testing with beta users in July 2023. Those who originally signed up for the Project Tailwind early access program through Google Labs received first dibs. At the time, the company’s primary demographic seemed to be students. The tool was touted as one that could help them with projects and homework, but it seems that Google wants to make sure people know it does more than that. In its announcement, for instance, the company shows how NotebookLM can be used to draft a marketing plan or email newsletter. It also claims that it’s not only working with educators and students, but workers and creators to further develop the product.

Even if you haven’t started using any AI features or services, it’s hard to argue with the benefits that they can deliver. Everyone from college students to working professionals can gain from saving time and boosting productivity with AI. This isn’t to say that the concerns surrounding privacy and security aren’t unfounded. However, it’s difficult to determine the actual impact of AI, as it’s still in its infancy. Tools like NotebookLM could be some of the first to give us a better idea of that — and Google likely wants to make sure you remember the company behind such products.