It’s hard to believe the Google Nexus 6 is 10 years old. If I had to draw a line back to the birth of the modern Google Pixel devices we enjoy today, it would lead to the Nexus 6. Although not technically the last Nexus phone, it represented a clear shift in philosophy from previous devices, paving the way for Google to release the original Pixel in 2016.

Even a decade later, the Nexus 6 is remembered fondly by enthusiasts. So, let’s look back at Shamu as it turns a decade old and see what people loved about it so many years ago.

It was codenamed Shamu for a reason

The Nexus 6 was large and in charge

In 2024, an almost-six-inch display is considered compact. However, in 2014, a 5.96-inch OLED panel was comparatively massive. For context, the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 only had a 5.7-inch display, so the Nexus 6 was a beefy boy. It was big but brilliant; I still love scrolling through my favorite web pages with its wide 16:9 aspect ratio — something more common for the time that I wish would make a comeback. It was also a high-quality display with a crisp QHD resolution and vibrant colors.

Previous Nexus phones had premium features, but Motorola went all-in building the Nexus 6. Its larger display meant a bigger device (hence Shamu), but the Nexus 6’s aluminum frame is thin, and its curved, soft-touch plastic back feels fantastic in hand. The Nexus 6 was also top-shelf under the hood, powered by a Snapdragon 805 with 3GB of RAM. Multitasking was smooth, and even though some of us suffered from lag with future updates, overall performance was snappy.

No one would confuse the Nexus 6 camera for anything we get on Google phones today. However, the groundwork was being laid. Google’s camera software started taking shape, and nighttime photography became more of a priority. I could see why the Nexus 6 was knocked for its camera, but it wasn’t significantly worse than its contemporaries.

Close

Google Nexus 6 camera samples

Even still, premium hardware and a powerful Snapdragon chipset were only part of the story, because the Nexus 6 really shined when it came to software.

When stock Android meant stock Android

Lollipop brought more than a few changes

Stock Android used to mean something. The Nexus 6 appealed to enthusiasts because it had Google’s reference design for Android without bloatware or anything bogging down the experience. We like to think Pixel devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL have near-stock software, but they’re nothing like what was included on the Nexus 6.

Android 5.0 also represented a major turning point for Android, debuting Material Design and new features. It was a significant visual overhaul, and Lollipop debuted bright icons and a vibrant UI, all of which looked fantastic on the Nexus 6’s sizeable OLED panel. Animations were improved, and the lock-screen notifications became the basis of what we see on modern devices.

The Nexus 6 was a favorite of some enthusiasts because of its easily unlockable bootloader. You could add custom ROMs and keep the Nexus 6 up to date with LineageOS well after official support ended. Knowledgeable users could install kernels that let them modify clock speeds and add features not supported by the stock software. App-level mods were also available, meaning you could fully customize your Nexus 6.

As it turns out, the Nexus 6 was a swan song for enthusiasts, as Google tightened the reigns once the first Pixel was released. The company started complicating porting features for custom ROMs, and mobile carriers limited bootloader unlocking. Workarounds were possible, but the Pixel phones weren’t the friendly playground that was the Nexus devices.

Precursor to something more

The Nexus 6 was more expensive

Before the Nexus 6, Nexus phones were priced around $300, placing them squarely in the mid-range. It was a significant part of the appeal that we could buy a stock Android device with decent power for a reasonable price. Google nearly doubled the price of the Nexus 6, asking $650 for the base model. It took the Nexus line from an enthusiast mid-ranger to a flagship competitor.

Google used the more premium and higher-priced Nexus 6 as a starting point for the Google Pixel. When the first Pixel came to market, it competed against other flagships with a high-end build and a price tag to match. I loved my Google Pixel XL, but the Nexus phones had a unique feel about them — much of which has been lost on newer Pixels.

Google’s carousel of manufacturers for the Nexus phones included Samsung, Huawei, and LG, but Motorola’s Nexus 6 remained in people’s hearts for a decade. Stock Android would survive on Google phones until the Pixel 4, but it wasn’t quite the same. If you still have one, plug it in and say hello to Shamu. You’ll be shocked at how far we’ve strayed from so many hardware and software design features we used to love.