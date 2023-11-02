It’s hard to believe, but the Nexus 5 is 10 years old this week. It was released on October 31, 2013, launching just about a month after the original Moto X. Google was in a weird position at the time, with the company having just bought Motorola and its own lineup of phones, all while keeping the Nexus series very much alive and well. In a sense, the Nexus 5 represented a real crossroads for Google, with the company starting to take software design and hardware ownership seriously. That pressure made the Nexus 5 one of the best phones of its time, even in a vastly different landscape from today’s best flagship phones.

The Nexus 5 still looks stunning, but don’t touch it

Let’s start with the physical phone itself. Like its predecessor, the Nexus 4, it was built by LG. The company used to be the leading innovator in the Android space, but as we all know, LG sadly left the market entirely in 2021. The Nexus 5 represented a big jump in hardware design with a significantly brighter and bigger screen in a hardly bigger body, and all that while still weighing less than the Nexus 4. This was achieved with some tradeoffs, like the loss of the iconic glass back of the Nexus 4 in favor of a soft-touch plastic back.

While said glass back of the Nexus 4 stood the test of the time, the same can’t be said for the Nexus 5. The soft-touch material is degrading quick enough for the phone to feel disgusting to the touch just a few years later. It’s likely a reason why we don’t see this material on new phones anymore. Other than that, the design has held up surprisingly well, though. The beautiful red model, in particular, can be seen as a groundbreaking paradigm for Google’s phone design, with this year’s red Google Pixel 7a feeling like a straight throwback to the Nexus 5 days.

The Nexus 5 can also be seen as an attempt to formalize the Nexus design language. The soft-touch plastic back I mentioned earlier can also be found on the Nexus 7 2013 tablet that was released earlier the same year, complete with the same oversized Nexus branding slapped across the back. For the first time, it felt like Google was building a cohesive ecosystem of devices, almost like a proto version of the Pixel lineup we have today.

Android 4.4 KitKat foreshadowed Google’s new software design direction

Along with the Nexus 5, Google debuted Android 4.4 KitKat. The version felt a lot like the company was starting to grow up when it comes to software design, and laid the foundation for Google’s bigger design shift the year after with Android 5 Lollipop. KitKat made the interface look more friendly by getting rid of the gaudy blue status bar indicators. It also made the lock and home screens prettier thanks to eschewing the black bars at the top and bottom in favor of extending the wallpaper, a transparent design that is very much still present on modern Android phones.

The Nexus 5’s new and exclusive launcher was also the first to marry the Google Search app and the underlying home screen framework. This gave you more beautiful animations when you tap the search bar at the top, but it also made things possible that we take for granted today: Search results are displayed right on the launcher without the search bar handing you off to a different app, and you could swipe to the right to reveal the ingenious (and dearly missed) Google Now panel, which has been replaced with Google Discover today.

Google’s switch to a proprietary, deeply integrated launcher is also a first step to giving its own products standout features. While Google Now was available on all Android phones, it was most convenient to use on a Nexus 5 with the panel just a swipe away.

The Nexus 5 running its updated launcher on Android Marshmallow

Along with the system update, Google also took first steps to move most of its system apps to a consistently light theme, laying very early groundwork for both the brighter look and feel of Android 5.0 Lollipop and light and dark system themes — though we only got those in Android 10 nearly five years later. But it definitely helped make the system apps feel more consistent and easier to view, relieving many of them from the suboptimal light blue text on black background situation that was not ideal for accessibility.

2013 was also the year Google started tackling the Android fragmentation problem in earnest. Google's annual developer conference held in May of that year didn’t revolve much around the next version of Android. Instead, the company focused on improvements to its recently introduced Google Play services, which made it possible to bring new system-level features to phones without a system update. It’s become a staple feature for Android, with most apps these days requiring Play services to run themselves as they hook into them for all sorts of data. (Granted, this switch did have the downside of cutting down on the open source nature of Android, with Play Services being a closed-source service on top of the open system, but that’s a topic for another article.)

The Google Pixel phones carry the Nexus 5 legacy

In many ways, the Google Pixel phones today are a culmination of the ideas Google first expressed with the Nexus 5, Android 4.4 KitKat, and the Google Play services. Gradually, Google has added more and more exclusive features to its phones over the years. This started with computational photography advancements you couldn’t find on other phones and went on to a slew of AI features like Magic Editor in the Google Pixel 8 that the company isn’t sharing with the rest of the Android world.

I’d like to think that the Nexus 5 was the product that really started Google on this path, released five years after it started its phenomenal Android journey with version 1.0 in 2008. It truly felt like Android as a platform was maturing — if only we knew how much farther it had to go.