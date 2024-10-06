Google's having a hard time keeping the Pixel 9a under wraps. We've seen a ton of leaks about Google's upcoming midranger this week, from colorways to a potential release date. We even got a look at the phone's wallpapers. But that's not all: we also learned that Android 16 is launching with a convention-breaking (but still on-theme) codename, and that it could make its way to our phones sooner than we thought. Here's this wee's Google news you need to know.

Pixel 9a leaks all over

Source: OnLeaks / Android Headlines

We ate well on Pixel 9a leaks this week. We got new info about all things 9a: we saw new renders, got a peek at color options, learned the 9a's potential release window, and even saw the upcoming phone's wallpapers.

The latest renders come from OnLeaks by way of Android Headlines. They're in keeping with what we've seen so far: the 9a will apparently be a relatively plain slab with no camera bump to speak of, but a flush, pill-shaped window for two cameras instead. Losing the camera bar does take away from the established Pixel visual identity a bit, but I'm pretty tired of camera bumps, so I see it as a victory of function over form.

Leaked dimensions, again from OnLeaks and Android Headlines, show that the 9a will be just a touch taller and wider than the 8a, but also thinner. The 9a will allegedly measure 154 x 73 x 8.6mm, while the 8a is 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm. It'll reportedly be available in four colors: the established Porcelain and Obsidian options, along with Peony (presumably a bright reddish-pink, like the Pixel 9), and Iris, which will reportedly be a blue-violet shade.

Close

Android Authority got its hands on eight wallpapers that will supposedly ship on the 9a, including a light and dark version corresponding to each of the colorways listed above. (Full-resolution versions are available in this Google Drive folder.)

If the recent cadence of leaks makes it sound to you like the 9a must be pretty far into development, you're probably right. Again as reported by Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will be on store shelves earlier than previous A-Series Pixels: AA's sources say that the 9a will be available in March 2025, a couple of months ahead of the typical May.

Latest development The Google Pixel 9a could hit store shelves earlier than usual The Pixel 9a is said to be on the fast track

Multimodal search comes to Google Lens

Google Lens picked up a flashy new video search feature this week. Now, Search Labs participants can press and hold on the shutter button in Google Lens to record a video. You're also able to speak while recording to ask questions about what you're looking at. When you release the shutter button, Lens tries to parse your video and audio input and answer your questions with an AI summary.

Video search actually rolled out before Google officially announced it was coming. If you're interested in trying it out, you can sign up for Google's Search Labs program.