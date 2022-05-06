Android 12 arrived as one of the best-looking platform release in years, thanks in no small part to the responsive, graceful presence of Material You. We've spent a lot of time in the months since keeping track of the many apps picking up Material You integration of their own, and Google's own software has been of particular interest. Not every app has been super quick to make this transition, though, with some, like Google News, positively dragging their feet. It's still not ready for its full Material You makeover, but it finally looks like News is just about to start making some of those changes.

With the latest Google News update, 9to5Google was able to enable a single Material You flourish: triggering the app's bottom nav bar to display a colored accent (thought seemingly not the correct one, for now).

Although that's the only sign of Material You that can be flipped on at the moment, 9to5 also looked through app resources and spotted signs suggesting that this won't be the only improvement on its way. By the time the full set of changes goes live, News could also get a fresh look on its “For you” screen — though exactly how that might work, we can't yet say.

We're happy to see changes like these finally in the works, but we're also not about to hold our breath until they actually land in an accessible form.

