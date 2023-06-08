Google tries hard to update its suite of apps to match the ever-evolving Material You design principles. Because of the sheer number of apps, some of them only receive updates sporadically, and that’s something we can say for the Google News app. However, the latest update to the app replaces its sole widget with two new ones.

Google recently announced the latest June Android feature drop, not to be conflated with the Pixel-exclusive Pixel Feature Drop. The former includes new widgets for three Google apps. We already saw the main Google app’s widget to track stock prices, and the Google TV app is also picking up a new one to find recommended shows easily. The third is this recent addition to the Google News app.

Fresh Google News Material You widgets

Version 5.82 of the Google News app includes two new widgets with Material You design, as spotted by Nail Sadykov of the Google News Telegram group. The first, called a Quick View widget, takes up a 2x2 space on the home screen and shows you one news headline at a time. The widget also has a Full Coverage button to open the entire news article if the headline interests you.

The second Material You Google News widget hogs a larger 4x3 spot on your home screen, and can stretch out wider. True to its name List View, it shows two headlines at a time, each in its own card. You can tap any story to read it, or scroll down in the widget to see other headlines. It loads a finite number of headlines at a time, and you’ll see a More news for you button at the end of the list. Tapping the button will open up the Google News app in the For you tab.

Close

The current Google News Widget

These two new widgets replace the sole 4x2 widget included in older versions of Google News, in which you had to use arrow keys in the lower right corner to cycle through the headlines. Sadykov also notes you can resize the new widgets to make them overlap, and it will unify the two into a single entity. Unfortunately we weren’t able to test how that looks in action.

Version 5.81 is still the latest build distributed through the Google Play Store. The newer version 5.82 is in the pipeline, and should release soon, bringing the Material You widgets in tow. If you can't stand the wait, you can try sideloading the new version from APKMirror.